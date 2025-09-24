Rising Afrobeats Star J12 Unveils Visuals for “MONEY” off TRANSITION ALBUM

Rising Afrobeats sensation J12 has officially dropped the visuals for “MONEY”, one of the standout tracks from his sophomore EP TRANSITION, released in 2024.

The Afrobeats anthem explores the role of money in everyday life, weaving themes of ambition, resilience, and hope into a heartfelt prayer for blessings. The accompanying visuals capture the vibrance of urban hustle while reflecting J12’s signature charisma and artistry, further cementing his reputation as one of Afrobeats’ most promising voices.

Watch “MONEY” here:

About J12

J12 is an Afrobeats artist whose sound fuses Afro rhythms with soul, R&B, rap, and global influences. He has electrified stages at major events such as Experience Nigeria NAE UK, Hockley Hustle UK, Dot to Dot Festival UK, and Gidi Fest in Lagos. His single “Mine” earned airplay on BBC Introducing East Midlands, while his viral cover of Burna Boy’s “Bundle by Bundle” showcased his vocal dexterity and creative range.

With TRANSITION and the visuals for “MONEY”, J12 continues to carve his path as a rising star in the Afrobeats movement.

Connect with J12