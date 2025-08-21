RED ALERT – A cinematic clash of power, loyalty and revenge

The city is set to ignite with one of the year’s most anticipated Nigerian blockbusters as Red Alert storms the big screen this August.

In a gripping narrative woven with danger, betrayal, and raw human emotion, Red Alert follows two powerful drug lords whose long-standing feud reaches a breaking point when the daughter of one is abducted. The shadows of suspicion fall squarely on his most dangerous rival, rekindling an old war that once scarred the underworld. What begins as a quest for justice spirals into a vicious battle for control, a war fuelled by revenge, deception, and the kind of loyalty that can turn deadly in a heartbeat.

This is not just a film. Red Alert is an event, a meticulously crafted blend of suspense, action, and emotional depth, helmed by the visionary Austin Faani, whose precision in storytelling and eye for intensity bring this high-stakes world vividly to life.

The ensemble cast reads like a roll call of Nollywood excellence: Alex Usifo, Jide Ekene, Tina Mba, Chacha Eke, Linda Osifo, Kamara Faani, and Maleek Milton deliver commanding performances, each adding a distinctive spark to the film’s blazing narrative. With on-screen chemistry that sizzles and conflicts that cut deep, these performances promise to linger in the minds of audiences long after the credits roll.

Speaking on the release, Akaninyene Udo Macauley, Executive Director of Sky Film Distribution, a sister company of Sky Cinemas, described the project as; a bold, unapologetic showcase of the new Nollywood standard, where production quality, storytelling, and performance all meet at the highest level. Macauley further noted that Red Alert will reaffirm Nigeria’s position as a hub for world-class cinema experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The premiere on August 24 in Lagos promises to be a glittering affair, attracting A-list talent, industry heavyweights, and media from across the continent. Attendees can expect an immersive evening of red-carpet elegance, exclusive behind-the-scenes revelations, and the very first public screening of a film already generating industry buzz.

For the general public, the wait ends on August 29 when Red Alert officially launches in cinemas nationwide, marking a major theatrical moment for Nigerian audiences hungry for a truly gripping cinematic experience.

With its razor-sharp direction, magnetic performances, and a storyline that blends unrelenting action with the intimate complexities of loyalty and betrayal, Red Alert is poised to dominate screens and conversations alike.

This August, the stakes are high, the lines are drawn, and the war is personal. Nigeria, consider yourself on… Red Alert.