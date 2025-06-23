“QUALIFY” by Kahren is for the girls who set the standard

Nigerian soul and pop singer Kahren (real names Karen Chisom Anyanwu) returns with a bold new statement single “Qualify”, a confident and emotionally rich anthem that speaks to women who know their worth and refuse to settle.

Following a string of releases including Remember, Peekaboo, SAFA, and Sativa, Kahren continues to assert herself as one of Nigeria’s most compelling new voices. With Qualify, she delivers her most assured work yet; a sultry, soulful record that flips traditional love narratives and places women at the center of their own stories.

On “Qualify”, Kahren challenges the idea of effortless love. “This song is for every woman who knows her worth,” she shares. “It’s about setting the bar and never lowering it.” Over a smooth, atmospheric production by Daniel and mixed/mastered by Ekelly (Wizkid, Patoranking, Joeboy, Mr Eazi), her honeyed vocals glide with precision, delivering lyrics that are equal parts intimate and empowering. It is a sonic meditation on romantic standards, emotional clarity, and the vulnerability of the talking stage.

The single arrives with an equally striking visual that brings Kahren’s message to life through a lens of quiet confidence and grace. It is a visual metaphor for choosing oneself, wrapped in elegance and poise.

With a growing catalog of emotionally honest, genre-blending records, Kahren is carving a unique lane at the intersection of alté, soul, and new-wave afropop. Her ability to balance vulnerability with strength has earned her a dedicated following, and Qualify marks another leap forward in her artistic journey.

