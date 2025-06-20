Peller Announces Multi-Million Naira Partnership with The Owlet as Brand Ambassador

Nigerian TikTok streamer and content creator Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has broken character to unveil a major new partnership with The Owlet as their brand ambassador. The announcement, shared with his 1.9 million Instagram followers, marks a significant milestone in the digital creator's rapidly expanding career.
In the revealing video, Peller opened up about his journey to stardom, sharing the struggles many creators face behind the scenes. There was a time when I post online and it was silence, zero likes, zero comments, zero engagement, zero growth. Still I kept creating, I was hungry for more but the algorithm was not listening and neither was anyone else, he confessed. The vulnerability displayed by one of Nigeria's most successful digital personalities resonated deeply with fans and fellow creators alike.
Peller credited The Owlet with transforming his digital presence, explaining how the platform went beyond simple promotion to build comprehensive growth strategies. Then I found the Owlet, a Nigerian digital powerhouse made for creators like me. They didn't just push my posts, they built strategy; SEO, SMM, Real tools, Real people, Real growth, he revealed. According to Peller, the partnership didn't just boost his numbers, it fundamentally changed his approach to content creation and built his confidence as a creator.
The Owlet, established as Nigeria's first SMM website since 2020, has positioned itself as the go-to growth platform for boosting real engagement across TikTok, Instagram, and other major social media platforms. The platform has spent over five years helping content creators, brands, and resellers grow their social media presence, earning recognition as an essential tool for digital creators operating on various budget levels.
With this partnership, Peller joins the ranks of successful creators who have leveraged The Owlet's services to amplify their reach and engagement. His message to aspiring creators is clear: If you've got the talent and vision, what you need is visibility. Let the owlet make them see you go from zero to hero. The collaboration represents not just a business deal, but a testament to how strategic partnerships can elevate Nigerian content creators to new heights in the competitive digital landscape.
Watch the viral announcement video viewed by over 500 thousand people on Instagram