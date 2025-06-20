Peller Announces Multi-Million Naira Partnership with The Owlet as Brand Ambassador

In the revealing video, Peller opened up about his journey to stardom, sharing the struggles many creators face behind the scenes. There was a time when I post online and it was silence, zero likes, zero comments, zero engagement, zero growth. Still I kept creating, I was hungry for more but the algorithm was not listening and neither was anyone else, he confessed. The vulnerability displayed by one of Nigeria's most successful digital personalities resonated deeply with fans and fellow creators alike.