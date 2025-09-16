Orange Hill x Vybz Kartel x Idris Elba x Yung Alpha - New Single ‘Pon Time Again’ Out Now

This track is about celebration and connection.It's the perfect blend of dancehall energy and Afrobeats rhythm. We wanted something that felt timeless but ready for the culture right now. - Ras Kwame

Pon Time Again, Look out fi it, b’cos we book out fi it, Orange Hil - Vybz Kartel

Collaborating with Ras Kwame is always a joy—he’s like a brother to me. Working alongside Vybz Kartel & Yung Alpha makes this record even more special, and I feel truly honoured to be a part of it. - Idris Elba

Can’t wait to share this, it was amazing to work on Pon Time Again with these icons, bringing different cultures together. Let’s get it - Yung Alpha

Orange Hill, the UK-based electronic dance music and DJ outfit led by renowned DJ and producer Ras Kwame, make their long awaited return with the Afrobeats and dancehall-infused single ‘Pon Time Again’ featuring Vybz Kartel, Idris Elba and Yung Alpha out 3rd September, 2025 via Platoon. HERE

Formed in 2011, Orange Hill burst onto the scene with the fire debut ‘Wine De Best’ featuring UK rap icon Kano, Jamaica’s dancehall stalwart Busy Signal, and the late US club legend Fatman Scoop, a release that stormed into the UK Official Singles Breakers Chart Top 20.

Originally a duo with production partner Jnr Tubby, Tubby left the group in 2013. Ras has since collaborated with global producers KickRaux and Yung Alpha, creating a catalogue of standout tracks with Mr Vegas, Stylo G, Mr Eazi, RDX, Sneakbo, Anthony B, Ishawna, Camidoh, and Lisa Mercedez. Their music has earned playlisting across BBC 1Xtra, Capital Xtra, Kiss FM, MTV, Spotify, and Apple Music.

On stage, Orange Hill have delivered high-energy sets worldwide, from touring with Fatman Scoop to performances at SxSW (USA), London’s Fabric and The Roundhouse, Notting Hill Carnival (Boiler Room), Damian Marley’s Welcome to Jamrock Cruise, and Glastonbury blending dancehall, Afrobeats, reggae, and EDM into an electrifying club experience.

Following a hiatus after 2018’s ‘The Carnival EP’, Ras Kwame now reignites Orange Hill with ‘Pon Time Again’ a feel-good anthem uniting global superstar and dancehall’s finest Vybz Kartel, actor/DJ/producer Idris Elba, and rising Nigerian Afrobeats star Yung Alpha (Sober ft. Davido, Olumbah & Hmmm.. for Chris Brown & Davido), who also co-produces the track.

‘Pon Time Again’ is Out Now on all major platforms via Platoon. HERE

