Nigeria’s First Full-Length 3D Animated Musical Arrives in Cinemas September 5, 2025 - Soundtrack Album Rites of Passage to Launch Alongside Release

Gammy & The Living Things, a groundbreaking 3D animated feature from Utricle Studios, is set to debut nationwide on September 5, 2025, exclusively distributed by FilmHouse Cinemas.

A landmark in African cinema, the film blends cutting-edge animation with vibrant storytelling and original music. At its heart is Gammy, a spirited Agama lizard who leaves the quiet Hinterland for the fast-paced, music fueled streets of Lagos. Alongside his band of loyal friends, he embarks on an adventure filled with rhythm, struggle, and redemption.

A Creative-Tech Milestone from Utricle Studios

As Nigeria’s pioneering Creative-tech/Animation production house, Utricle Studios has consistently pushed the boundaries of storytelling across film, animation, and digital platforms. With Gammy & The Living Things, the studio continues its mission to deliver world-class entertainment rooted in African culture — proof that African stories can stand shoulder to shoulder with the very best on the global stage.

All-Star Cast Brings Gammy’s World to Life

The film features some of Africa’s most celebrated talents:

• Jude ‘MI’ Abaga as Gammy

• Joke Silva as NG

• Bimbo Akintola as Endy

• Segun Arinze as Dr. Koko

• Pete Edochie as Wu

• John Dumelo as Fante

• Alongside Bovi, Sadiq Daba, Avril, Mazino Appeal, Ruby Gyang, Oluremi Olutimayin, Lord Frank, and more.

Music as the Film’s Beating Heart — Rites of Passage Album

Accompanying the cinematic release is Rites of Passage, an album by Uphorik Sounds, Nigeria’s premiere sound agency. Uphorik Sounds is dedicated to crafting innovative music experiences that bridge tradition and modernity, and this project exemplifies that mission.

The inspiring 13-track sonic journey captures the experiences and emotions of Gammy & The Living Things, making it the first-of-its-kind animated film soundtrack EP. Featuring an impressive roster of today’s superstars — TuFace, M.I Abaga, Made Kuti, Timi Dakolo, Waje, Ric Hassani, Praiz, Johnny Drille, and Goya Menor — Rites of Passage bridges generations through music.

Adding even more depth, the album revives timeless works from legendary veterans including Blakky, Ras Kimono, Majek Fashek, The Mandators, and William Onyeabor, creating a soundscape that is both uniquely Nigerian and globally resonant.

A Cultural Milestone for Nigerian Storytelling

Gammy & The Living Things is more than a movie; it’s a statement of pride in African creativity, said Ikem isiekwena, the writer/Director of the movie. With Rites of Passage alongside the film, we’re celebrating the rhythm, history, and future of Nigerian music and animation on the same stage.

The film also introduces “Creaturepedia”, an innovative character universe that highlights the richness of African wildlife and folklore, designed to inspire young audiences while entertaining the entire family.

Nationwide Distribution with FilmHouse

With FilmHouse Cinemas as distribution partner, Gammy & The Living Things will open across major cinema chains nationwide, giving Nigerian audiences the chance to experience the spectacle where it belongs — on the big screen.

Release Details

• Title: Gammy & The Living Things

• Genre: Animation · Musical · Family

• Release Date: September 5, 2025

• Distributor: FilmHouse Cinemas