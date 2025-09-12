Pulse logo
Next Digital brings Burna Boy's historic global concert home to Nigeria

12 September 2025 at 15:54
Africa takes center stage: Next Digital to broadcast Burna Boy's global PPV concert live across the contient

Next Digital, Africa’s homegrown  digital media pioneer, today announced its role as JV Partner of Centili Group  and the exclusive African broadcast partner for the launch of a revolutionary  new global pay-per-view concert series, headlined by Grammy Award winning superstar Burna Boy.  

The historic event — set for March 2026 at Philadelphia’s World Café Live —  will be streamed live via Next Digital’s continental media streaming partner  platforms, ensuring that millions of fans across Africa experience the show  simultaneously with global audiences. Viewers will also have access to an  immersive Metaverse experience powered by Sansar, bringing Africa’s  cultural power to the forefront of digital innovation.  

Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, Founder and Executive Chairman of Next Digital, said: 

This collaboration is about more than technology — it’s about Africa owning  its narrative. Burna Boy is a global ambassador of African music, and by  delivering his historic performance directly to our people, we are proving that  Africa can lead the digital entertainment revolution. With our partners, we are  building a platform that ensures Africa is not just watching the future — we are  shaping it.

As part of its long-term partnership with Centili Group and Sansar, Next  Digital will bring more global concerts, sports, and cultural experiences to the  continent, while showcasing African creativity to billions of viewers worldwide.  

About Next Digital 

Next Digital, a wholly owned subsidiary of NextTV Nigeria, is dedicated to  building inclusive digital platforms that amplify African culture, empower youth,  and strengthen digital sovereignty. Operating across Africa with advanced  satellite and streaming solutions, Next Digital is driving the continent’s role as  a leader in global media and technology.  

Media Contact: Next Digital Communications Director 

Rebecca King 

+2348144746398  

rebecca@nextdigital.africa

