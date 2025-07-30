Will Wizkid release a new album in 2025?

On a rare Instagram live session, Wizkid previewed an unreleased collaboration with Afrobeats star Young Jonn.

The Grammy winner has been on a collaborative run in 2025, delivering guest appearances on songs with Olamide Baddo, Ayra Starr, and, more recently, with DJ Tunez and Fola.

On the Instagram live session, Wizkid also hinted that he's likely to release a new album in 2025, which has generated excitement from fans.



His recent time in the studio with American producer Metrobooming, rapper Gunna, and Kid Laroi suggests he's putting together materials for a new project.

The upcoming album comes barely a year after he released his sixth album 'Morayo', which set a new record for the highest streaming opening day for an album on Spotify Africa.

Wizkid is known for exciting fans with the promise of new materials before receding into his quiet lifestyle.

Fans will be conscious of getting too excited by the Grammy winner's announcement of a new album, as history has shown that Wizkid isn't the most reliable star who delivers projects at the expected time.

It's also going to be unlikely that Wizkid would release another album after releasing a 16-track project in November 2024.

Although the upcoming project could likely be an Extended Play rather than a lengthy album



Wizkid has in the past used EPs as preludes to his albums. In 2019, he released the 'Sound Man Vol 1' DP which preceded his Grammy-nominated album 'Made In Lagos', and in 2023, he released the 'S2' EP which ushered his his sixth album 'Morayo'.

He could continue this trend with a potential third EP in 2025 that will then usher in his 7th album.