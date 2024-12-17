Davido & Lojay join Chris Brown on stage in record-breaking South African concert

On December 15 & 16, 2024, Chris Brown sold out the biggest stadium in Africa.
The Grammy-winning R&B singer headlined the 94,000-capacity FnB stadium in South Africa, the biggest on the continent.
The American singer made history when he sold out the stadium in 2 hours in October 2024.
At the highly anticipated concert in Johannesburg, Chris Brown dazzled fans with a collection of hit singles and breathtaking dance moves, defining his nearly 15-year career.
Nigerian stars Davido and Lojay were also brought out by Davido at the record-breaking concert. The duo joined Chris Brown in a performance of their Grammy-nominated collaboration 'Sensational' which also earned Davido and Lojay their first Billboard Hot 100 entry.
Lojay and Chris Brown also performed their collaboration 'Monalisa' remix to an excited crowd. Over the Davido and Chris Brown have formed a formidable duo and they brought this synergy to the FnB Arena where they performed some of their hit collaborations including the recently released 'Hmm'.
Chris Brown's concert in South Africa is the biggest ticketed concert in the country's history and one of the largest in Africa. It also becomes the largest venue headlined by the Grammy-winning star.