Mr Eazi shares "Corny", a soft, honest love song that marks a new chapter

"Corny” is an ode to the sweet and awkward truths we often hesitate to say out loud. With a delicate blend of playfulness and sincerity, Mr Eazi sings about being brave enough to admit being in love. He says, “Corny is a love song, but in a very playful way. It’s about the small things that feel silly to say, but matter the most. I’m asking my love not to play me, hurt me or put me on a long thing because I’m really in love with her”.