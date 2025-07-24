Mr Eazi shares "Corny", a soft, honest love song that marks a new chapter

Grammy-award-winning artist Mr Eazi releases a profound new single, “Corny”, a mellow, emotionally honest love song reminiscent of his smash hit, “Skin Tight”. Fresh off the back of recent singles “Love Me Now” and “Attention” (from the F1 movie soundtrack), “Corny” showcases Eazi’s signature blend of vulnerability and melody.
Produced by renowned hitmaker P.Priime, who has worked with top African acts including Wizkid, Olamide, and Rema, the track offers a smooth, stripped-back soundscape that cradles Mr Eazi’s vulnerable lyrics with quiet confidence.
"Corny” is an ode to the sweet and awkward truths we often hesitate to say out loud. With a delicate blend of playfulness and sincerity, Mr Eazi sings about being brave enough to admit being in love. He says, “Corny is a love song, but in a very playful way. It’s about the small things that feel silly to say, but matter the most. I’m asking my love not to play me, hurt me or put me on a long thing because I’m really in love with her”.
The accompanying music video, directed by Ademola Falomo (Tems, Davido, Joeboy), was shot in the raw, ethereal landscapes of Iceland, a personal favorite destination for Mr Eazi to retreat and recharge. The visual trades drama for serenity, embracing minimalism and mood over storyline. Sweeping landscapes. Natural light. Breathing peace. It’s the visual equivalent of a deep exhale.
In Mr Eazi’s words; Corny is one of those songs that just came from a place of stillness. I knew the video needed to reflect that. Nothing loud, just beauty, peace, and emotion. Iceland is one of my favorite places to reset, so it felt like the right backdrop for something this personal. Demola really understood that and brought it to life in a way that feels honest.
At its core, “Corny” is an invitation to feel without filtering, to love without theatrics. It is trying to reconnect with the kind of softness that rarely makes it to the charts but always lingers in the heart.
Corny sets the tone for what’s coming next from Mr Eazi, a run of new releases from Mr Eazi leading into the second half of 2025, including music videos.
“Corny” is now available on all major streaming platforms.