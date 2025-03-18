Tayo Faniran is a Beautiful Man—and he owns it

Nollywood actor, Tayo Faniran opened up about his journey from modelling to acting in an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria.

Tayo Faniran loves the spotlight he’s getting today not just as a former reality TV star, but as a respected actor. The journey has been long, sometimes exhausting, but he’s here now, standing tall, confident, and fully aware of the power he wields, not just with his talent, but with his looks. For a man who once had the entire continent cheering for him on Big Brother Africa, Faniran’s evolution from reality TV star to actor has been nothing short of fascinating.



Now, he walks into audition rooms not just as a hopeful but as a brand one that understands the business, the craft, and the power of self-perception. Tayo Faniran doesn’t just enter a room, he arrives. The first thing you notice is his towering presence, the kind that commands attention without trying. Dressed in a well-tailored two-piece linen outfit, every accessory is carefully curated to exude his worth and status.

Looking back at his early days in Nollywood, Faniran admits he had no idea how long it would take to find his footing. "It's been an amazing journey. However, when you start something like that, you don't know how it's going to go. If someone had told me then that it would take me this long in the filming industry before I start to get the exposure that I deserve, it would be tiring," he said. He describes those years as a learning curve; one that forced him to stay consistent despite the odds. "Because of my passion, I stayed consistent, no matter what, I just kept pushing. But I also am grateful for that journey because it has shaped me into the person that I am today. The way I can act today, I couldn't act like this 10 years ago." It wasn't just about waiting for opportunities. He had to grow into his craft, studying the industry, honing his talent, and understanding what made great actors stand out. "This is the type of job that you grow with. So I can beat my chest today on certain things because experience has taught me." Not winning Big Brother Africa haunted him for a while. After all, he was a fan favourite. The loss stung, and he carried that pain for years. "Okay, so for a very long time, not being announced the winner of the finale or getting the money was heartbreaking. I was nursing that pain for a long time," he confesses. But then came a moment of reckoning. He decided he wasn't going to let a missed prize define his life. "I told myself, I'm not going to let the pain of this loss hold me down. That was when my growing up started."

Today, he sees the loss differently; as something that might have saved him from distractions. "Now, I look at it differently. There’s a reason why God didn’t let me win then. I would have won that money and maybe I would have lost my course, my focus." Instead, the years that followed turned him into a man of purpose. "The journey between my Big Brother time and now is what I can say has made me become a man. Today, I love the spotlight that I’m getting as a respected actor." Tayo Faniran is not oblivious to the fact that his striking looks have played a role in his career. In fact, he embraces it fully. "Yeah, my looks are very important in my career. You know, in my field. Luckily for me, I have it in abundance." He started out as a model, where every part of his body; from his hair to his toenails, became a source of income. "As a model, I’ve made money with every part of my body, my hair, my nails, my toenails, everything. So it gives me so much confidence." And that confidence carries over into his acting career. "There’s a way I believe in myself now because of that. The same way Burna Boy is good at music, it’s the same way I can say that I’m super talented when it comes to charisma, courage, how I carry myself, how I walk and everything."