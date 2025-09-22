Meet 10Sion – The Sound of Resilience, The Future of AfroR&B

Every generation has its defining voices, artists who transform pain, passion, and persistence into melodies that move the world. For Nigeria, one of those voices is emerging in the form of 10Sion.

Born in Port Harcourt, raised in Delta roots, and sharpened by Lagos grit, 10Sion’s journey is proof that greatness is fought for, not handed down. What began as freestyles among friends has grown into an artistic mission to tell stories of resilience, ambition, and joy. His music thrives on honesty and vibrance, reflecting the struggles and celebrations of his generation.

Without training or mentorship, he built himself from scratch, turning raw passion into polished artistry. His sound today, AfroR&B and Afroswing is both deeply Nigerian and undeniably global.

His lyrics carry the weight of his story: love, luxury, struggle, and triumph. They are not just songs but reflections of a boy who came from little and fought his way up. His philosophy is simple: “life’s in front of you.” His mission is bold: to bring life into music.

10Sion is not just rising; he is redefining what it means to rise. He is the sound of resilience and the future of AfroR&B.

Quick Facts

Full Name: Ebenezer Tennessy Kristen

Stage Name: 10Sion

Born: April 5th – Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Based in: Lagos

Genre: AfroR&B, Afroswing

Themes: Love, Luxury, Struggle, Celebration

Influence: Himself

Mission: To bring life into music

Quote: “Life’s in front of you.”

Contact & Socials

TikTok: @Official10sion

Instagram: @Official10sion

Twitter: @Official10sion