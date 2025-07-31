Jomapel Yankee: The Sierra Leonean Voice Making Waves in Afrobeats with “Hotter Than (Eternity)”

Known for blending Caribbean swagger with West African grooves, Sierra Leonean artist Jomapel Yankee is carving his lane in the Afrobeats scene—carrying the love and support of his hometown while building his career abroad in Europe. His latest single, Hotter Than (released May 23), is a bold, body-moving ode to confidence, desire, and the kind of woman who commands attention the moment she walks into a room.

Though now based in Europe, Yankee’s rise is deeply rooted in his homeland. “My people back home are my foundation. Everything I create reflects the energy and culture I grew up in,” he says. The single has already crossed 500,000 streams across Spotify, Apple Music, and Audiomack, a testament to the global reach of his sound and the unwavering support of Sierra Leonean fans.

Yankee’s journey is one of evolution and persistence. Starting out as a rapper between 2009 and 2012, he sharpened his pen before moving to South Africa in 2014, where he immersed himself in the Afro-house scene. By 2018, Afrobeats became his core, allowing him to merge his influences with Africa’s biggest sound.

Now, Yankee is setting his sights on Nigeria’s vibrant music scene—and making steady headway. As a Sierra Leonean artist, he’s building bridges and breaking boundaries, one song at a time. With a growing fanbase in Lagos and radio play creeping into key playlists, he’s carving out a space in the world’s Afrobeats capital without compromising his roots.

For Hotter Than Eternity, Yankee didn’t just perform—he also deployed his own mixing and mastering expertise, giving the track its sleek, polished finish. Produced by Lagos-based Jhay2unez (who has worked with Seyi Vibez, Lil Kesh, and Young Jonn), the track pulses with Afro-pop heat while celebrating feminine power. “She’s the hottest woman in the building. She knows it. And I want every woman who hears this to feel like she’s that woman,” Yankee says.

As Afrobeats continues to dominate globally, Yankee stands out as a Sierra Leonean voice breaking into the Nigerian industry and leaving his mark. With a growing fanbase at home, in Europe, and now in Nigeria, Hotter Than Eternity is proof that his sound resonates far beyond borders.

Connect with Yankee: https://linktr.ee/jomapelyankee