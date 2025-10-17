J12 Unleashes “Shawty Bounce” — A Vibrant Pop Anthem with a High School Musical Vibe

Rising Nigerian Afrobeats sensation J12 is back with a brand-new single, “Shawty Bounce,” a lively Pop-inspired record that radiates youthful energy and creativity. Blending his Afrobeats roots with the fun, carefree essence of High School Musical, J12 delivers a sound that’s as catchy as it is refreshing.

Following the success of his previous single and official video, “Money,” J12 takes another bold step in his musical journey. “Shawty Bounce” showcases his versatility and fearless approach to experimenting with genres — combining infectious melodies, bright production, and a confident, feel-good rhythm that invites everyone to dance.

Speaking about the new release, J12 describes “Shawty Bounce” as “a track that celebrates fun, youth, and the magic of just letting go.” With its irresistible hooks and playful energy, the song promises to become a fan favorite and party staple.

Listen to “Shawty Bounce” here: https://hypeddit.com/55mq4i

“Shawty Bounce” is out now on all streaming platforms.