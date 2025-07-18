Guinness™ Is Back for BBN as Gold Sponsor! Boldly together With BBNaija from Day 1 to Season 10

Let’s talk about consistency. Let’s talk boldness. Let’s talk about Guinness.

The very first season of Big Brother Naija aired in 2006, and Guinness™ was the only brand that stepped forward to sponsor it. Yes, from the beginning, Guinness believed in the vision. The drama, the culture, the community... it all made sense.

Now in 2025, Guinness is back again and stepping in as the official Gold Sponsor of BBNaija Season 10: CERTIFIED. That announcement was made loud and clear at the official press briefing held on July 16 at Prince Albert Hall in Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos. The room was full of people who have shaped the show over the years. Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Entertainment Channels at MultiChoice Group, was there, as was Tope Oshunkeye, Executive Head of Marketing at MultiChoice West Africa. Representing Guinness was Ifeoluwa Odedere, Category Lead for Guinness ™, whose remarks about boldness, creativity, and community earned knowing nods from everyone in the room. Of course, the one and only Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, face of the franchise, was present, along with many of the show’s legendary past housemates.

Ten seasons later, BBNaija has become a movement. It aired for a total of 709 days, introduced 197 housemates (including 10 fake ones, because Biggie always keeps us on our toes), and crowned nine unforgettable winners. Together, they’ve walked away with over 637 million naira in cash and prizes.

And through every single season, Guinness™ has been there, showing up, showing love, and showing us how bold brands support bold culture. This year, they’re bringing that energy tenfold. Guinness will be showing up with style, with vibe, and with culture in its DNA. The brand is taking fans inside the house and out through bold house tasks, creative collabs with former housemates, surprise activations, and unforgettable moments that spill from your screen onto the streets.

As always, we know to expect the return of fan-favourite features. From epic Head of House battles to the mysterious red telephone, from Saturday night fashion slayage to the unpredictable twists that make or break a game. And of course, the big question everyone’s already asking: Will the winner walk away with the full 150 million naira prize… or lose some along the way?