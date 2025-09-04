Guinness Brings the Thrills with Face Your Fears Theme Party & The Rave at Maroccaine VI

When it comes to parties, Guinness knows how to deliver, and this past weekend proved it once again.

The housemates got a taste of the bold side of life with the Face Your Fears themed party. It was all chills and thrills as they stepped out in spooky, gooey, and theatrical outfits. Some looked like they had walked straight out of Michael Jackson’s Thriller video, while others gave us full-on dark fantasy vibes with characters like Maleficent making appearances.

But if you thought the spooky theme would slow them down, think again. The DJ spun hit after hit, and before long, the dance floor was lit up with energy, laughter, and crazy dance battles.

Outside the house, Guinness teamed up with Big Brother Naija to light up Maroccaine VI with an epic Rave Party. The energy was unmatched, with evicted housemates Gigi and Victory pulling up to the party alongside housemates like Kayikunmi, Ibifubara, Otega, and other top influencers, such as Tosin Silverdam, as well as familiar faces from past BBN seasons.

Adding to the excitement, Gigi shared in an interview with Tosin that she was “having so much fun, it just felt like the Guinness Saturday Night Party all over again.” Her words summed up the night perfectly; unfiltered fun, nonstop music, and the bold energy of Guinness.

Holding down the mic was OAP Roby Ekpo, who kept the crowd hyped with his humor, banter, and endless vibes. From start to finish, it was all about music, laughter, and Guinness.

And the fun is far from over as this Thursday, the housemates will be diving into the vibes at the Guinness Pool Party. It’s set to be another unforgettable night, so make sure you’re tuned in with a chilled Guinness by your side.