Yushau Adozuka, professionally known as Gbono, is a Nigerian Afrobeats and Afro-fusion artist whose journey into music began in the mid-2000s. Born in Okene, Kogi State, Gbono represents a new generation of independent Nigerian artists creating global Afrobeats sounds. From recording tracks as early as 2005/06 to learning production in 2007, Gbono built his sound slowly and intentionally drawing from a wide palette that includes Fuji, juju, rap, hip hop, and pop, with influences from highlife and gospel.

In 2014, life got in the way. Gbono stepped back from recording and performing to focus on other pursuits. But the music never left him. After nearly a decade away, producing quietly, reflecting, and rebuilding, he returned in 2023 with sharpened intent and a name that now reflecta clarity. Gbono; symbolic of grit, hunger and identity, was reborn.

His debut project, the Maybe A Little Longer EP, arrived in the middle of chaos. Just days into the rollout, Gbono’s official X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked, cutting off a vital link to his audience. Shortly after, the EP was removed from the digital streaming platform Spotify (though it remained on Apple Music, Audiomack and the likes); not once, but twice. For any rising Afrobeats artist, that kind of disruption could have ended the campaign. For Gbono, it became fuel for an even more strategic push.

The title Maybe A Little Longer captures that uncertain space between doubt and breakthrough. Instead of backing down, Gbono doubled down, re-announcing the project, rebuilding momentum from scratch, and drawing in new fans through powerful visuals, grassroots TikTok content, and direct engagement via his website: www.iamgbono.com.

The Maybe A Little Longer EP is a five-track journey through faith, frustration, focus, and fire. It opens with “6,6,” a gritty, prayerful introduction. “Far & Wide” follows, reflecting real sacrifices — including boarding night buses across Nigeria in search of opportunity. “Nigerian” takes aim at national identity and poor governance. “Mezebu” delivers a light, catchy hook with flirtatious lyrics over a groovy mid-tempo dance beat, while “Tonight” closes the project on a vibrant, nightlife-driven high.

The lead single, “Mezebu by Gbono,” has steadily gained momentum on TikTok, with over 1,000 user-generated sound posts. This organic traction has helped introduce Gbono’s music to new listeners across Nigeria and beyond.