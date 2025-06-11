First Look at 'Baptism' Featuring Ozzy Agu, Toni Tones, Bimbo Manuel, Yvonne Jegede, Tomi Ojo, and Jide Kosoko

Conceptified Media and One Child Grace Studios have successfully completed principal photography for 'Baptism,' a gripping mystery thriller directed by award-winning filmmaker Orire Nwani. Orire is known for his recent work on the Amazon Prime series 'Grind', AMVCA Nominated film ‘T’egbon T’aburo and Maggi’s Ramadan campaign 'Tales of Ramadan,'.

The story follows members of St. Jude’s Cathedral as they embark on a baptism in the outskirts of town, where everything seems well until a boy drowns. The film stars Ozzy Agu, Toni Tones, and Bimbo Manuel in leading roles, alongside Yvonne Jegede, Tomi Ojo, Jide Kosoko, Bobby Ekpe, Seun Kentebe, Toyeeb Oseni, and Funmbi Toye in supporting roles. The film also introduces Eric Emeka and Idara Peniel in key roles.

Shot on location in Lagos, the film is produced by Josh Olaoluwa (‘Oloture 2’, ‘A Sunday Affair’ and Goodness Emmanuel (‘The Griot’, ‘The Wives’), with cinematography by Fadamana Okwong ('A Ghetto Love Story' and 'Fire & The Moth') and Rume Orukpe managing the Production. The screenplay is written by Adaora Sandra and Hope Eniayekan.