Dapper Music’s TML Vibez Hits 500M Streams Signalling the Rise of Global-Ready Afrobeats Street Pop Artistes

A significant chapter has been written in the journey of Dapper Music & Entertainment, as the label proudly celebrates one of its leading artists, Timileyin Sulaimon, popularly known as TML Vibez, who has now amassed over 500 million cumulative streams across all major digital platforms.

This milestone is a defining moment for both the artist and the label. For TML Vibez, it represents the growing power of his music, his cultural impact, and his rapid evolution from street sensation to international breakthrough star. For Dapper Music, it reaffirms the company’s reputation as a creative force in the African music industry, one that consistently transforms raw, homegrown talent into global success stories.

The commemorative plaque was presented during a special ceremony held at Virgin Music’s office in London, attended by Vanessa Bosaen, President of Virgin Music UK, Stuart Mauchline, Vice President of Emerging Markets at Virgin Music UK, Akwari Kelechi, Vice President of Dapper Music and Entertainment, and Damilola Akinwunmi, Founder of Dapper Group, Robyn James industry stakeholders and partners. The event honoured TML Vibez’s remarkable digital achievement and celebrated the collaborative ecosystem that fuels the Dapper brand, spanning artist development, strategic partnerships, digital distribution, and long-term vision.

TML Vibez, whose Pawon Boy album continues to generate buzz across local and international charts, is known for standout tracks such as Where I’m From, Wavy, and Hope. His music speaks to the realities and aspirations of a new generation, bridging the gap between his street roots and his growing global audience. Reflecting on the achievement, he shared:

I’m incredibly grateful to have reached this point in my career. With the support of my label, my fans, and everyone who has believed in me from the beginning, this milestone is just the start. I’m excited for what comes next—I’m reaching for the stars.

Founder and CEO of Dapper Music, Damilola Akinwunmi, widely known as Dapper, expressed pride in both the artist and the label’s mission:

At Dapper Music, we are passionate about building platforms that not only give voice to emerging talents but equip them with the tools, resources, and support systems they need to thrive globally. TML Vibez’s success reflects years of intentional work, smart strategy, and a shared belief in what’s possible when talent meets opportunity. We’re proud of this moment and even more excited about the journey ahead.