Crystal Culture: 6 Stars Who Glowed in Swarovski at AMVCA 2025

Luxury, culture, and contemporary style converged at the AMVCA 2025, and Swarovski was at the heart of the sparkle.

Swarovski Retailer Nigeria brought crystal-powered elegance to the red carpet, with celebrities owning every frame.

enioluwaofficial left no doubt the red carpet is his runway, especially when finished in bold, glittering detail.

diiadem channeled goddess vibes in a glowing ensemble, her accessories gleaming with Swarovski accents.

michelleio_ floated in like a dream in pastel pink, soft yet striking.

nengiofficial brought that dark-siren energy, her black velvet gown elevated by Swarovski’s refined brilliance.

deyemitheactor served sharp sophistication in an olive-green suit, paired with sleek Swarovski accessories that added just the right amount of shine.

Singhniniofficial sparkled bright in Swarovski accessories, radiating modern elegance with a confident twist that turned heads.

These were not just outfits, they were moments.

