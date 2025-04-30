Cobhams Asuquo Set to Perform Live at "Songs and Stories with Cobhams Asuquo" Concert on May 4th at Alliance Française, Ikoyi, Lagos

It'll be an unforgettable night of live music as renowned Nigerian Music Producer, Performing Artist and singer/songwriter, Cobhams Asuquo is set to take the stage for an exclusive concert, “Wema Bank Songs and Stories with Cobhams Asuquo", on May 4, 2025 at Alliance Française, Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The concert, which promises to be a night of incredible music and unforgettable moments, will showcase Cobhams’ rich musical catalog, blending soul, Afrobeat, and pop influences. Fans can expect a dynamic performance with some of his greatest hits, as well as new material from his upcoming projects and the hilarious, adventurous and little known facts and stories about his songs and musical journey. This auspicious event which is a collaboration between Cobhams and Wema Bank is also proudly supported by MTN Nigeria, Astoria Caterers Ltd. and Vintage Gray Media Ltd., with media partners Pulse Nigeria, Inspiration 92.3FM, Kraks Media, City 105.1 FM and Afromixx.

This concert is a special opportunity for me to connect with my fans on a deeper level, Cobhams says. It’s been a while since the last Songs and Stories with Cobhams Asuquo concert, and I’m excited to share this moment with the people who have supported me throughout my journey. It's going to be a night to remember!

The event will also feature a curated cocktail experience, offering attendees a chance to enjoy a variety of hand-crafted drinks as they experience the spotlight and get their chance to shine on the black carpet. With an atmosphere designed to create an intimate connection between the artist and the audience, this will be a one-of-a-kind musical celebration.

Ticket Information

Tickets for “Wema Bank Songs and Stories with Cobhams Asuquo"are priced at ₦50,000 only and are now available for purchase at https://tix.africa/songs-and-stories-with-cobhams-asuquo

Date: May 4, 2025

Venue: Alliance Française, Mike Adenuga Centre, 9 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

Time: Cocktails/Black Carpet 6:00 PM, Show starts 7pm prompt.

About Cobhams Asuquo:

Cobhams Asuquo is a blind, award-winning Nigerian musician, producer, and singer/songwriter of international acclaim, known for his pioneering contributions to Nigerian music. With an impressive career spanning over two decades, Cobhams has amassed songwriting and production credits on songs by leading Nigerian and International acts like Common, Bono, Davido, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti, Asa, Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold, Yemi Alade, Sauti Sol, Simi and many many more, while also carving out a successful solo career with his unique blend of soul, pop and Afrobeats. He has performed on global stages such as the Global Citizens Festival, One Africa Music Festival and the World Economic Forum. His music resonates with audiences worldwide, offering a sound that is both contemporary and soulful.

To purchase tickets visit https://tix.africa/songs-and-stories-with-cobhams-asuquo. To stay updated on the latest concert details, follow Cobhams Asuquo on social media at @cobhamsasuquo.

Email: bookings@cobhamsasuquo.com

Phone: +234 9091112406

Social Media: @cobhamsasuquo