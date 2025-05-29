CKay inks global deal with Awal and announces upcoming EP

A Strategic Move That Signals Creative Ownership, Global Vision, and a New Chapter for Afrobeats
Nigerian global music sensation CKay has officially signed a landmark artist partnership with global record company AWAL, and is set to release a brand-new EP this June.
This moment marks a defining shift in CKay’s journey as he steps further into creative control with global intent. With over 3 billion streams, multiple platinum certifications, and chart success across continents, CKay is entering a new model designed for freedom, scale, and authenticity.
This is not just a new project. It is the beginning of something far deeper, CKay shares. Every phase of my journey has shaped me and now it is time to own the moment.
NEW DEAL, NEW DIRECTION
We are thrilled to welcome CKay to the AWAL family, says Excel Joab, A&R and Artist Development Lead, AWAL West Africa. He is an exceptional talent whose global footprint speaks for itself. With this partnership, we are not just continuing his momentum. We are setting the stage to break new ground and elevate his artistry to new heights.
Ben Akinbola, AWAL’s Head of Growth, adds, CKay is exactly the kind of artist that AWAL is built to partner with. His one-of-one creative vision, entrepreneurial mindset, global fan base, and endless ambition create the foundation for real cultural impact. The music coming will speak volumes.
THE UPCOMING EP
Set for release in June 2025, CKay’s upcoming EP titled ”CKay The Second” builds on the foundation of his debut and marks a sonic evolution. With a sound that is genre-fluid, emotionally resonant, and globally minded, the EP explores themes of love, identity, and personal growth through a new lens.
Inspired by a season of clarity, transformation, and confidence, CKay delivers an elevated sound that blends Afrobeats, R&B, and alternative pop influences. From deeply melodic arrangements to introspective lyrics, each track invites listeners deeper into his world. I have always made music that feels honest, sometimes too honest, CKay says. This project holds nothing back. It reflects exactly where I am right now.
This EP rollout is less about hype and more about presence. Expect bold visuals, intentional fan moments, and a steady rhythm of content that brings listeners closer to CKay’s evolving sound and story.
