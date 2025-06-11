Cinematographer Octalayke Partners with HandyPros for 1-Week Video Production Workshop

One of Nigeria’s top cinematographers, Octalayke, has announced a partnership with digital service platform HandyPros to host a one-week video production workshop in Lagos, scheduled for June 23 to 27, 2025.

The exclusive workshop will admit only 30 selected participants and is designed to provide intensive, hands-on training for filmmakers, content creators, photographers, and other visual creatives. Modules will include camera operation and movement, lighting techniques, color theory, pre- and post-production, on-set practicals, audio-visual synchronization, and portfolio development. Participants will also receive one-on-one mentorship, internship access, and a certification of completion.

Octalayke, who has worked with a range of high-profile clients including Davido, L.A.X, Zlatan, Young Jonn, Timini, and brands such as Martel, GAC Motors, Bay Ice, Opay, and others, said the workshop aims to give upcoming creatives the kind of industry access and technical edge that typically takes years to acquire.

The training is powered by HandyPros, a growing digital service platform connecting individuals and businesses with vetted professionals across various industries — from home repairs and technical support to creative and administrative services. Now expanding into professional development, the company is offering creatives the same level of structured support it has long provided for service professionals.

According to Ambassador Folorunsho Egbekunle, CEO of HandyPros,

This collaboration goes beyond content creation. It’s about creating jobs, growing skills, and helping young Nigerians turn their passion into long-term income. This workshop is a reflection of that mission.

HandyPros is committed to supporting professionals across all sectors by providing access to verified clients, digital tools for visibility, and training that builds both credibility and income potential. The video production workshop is one of several initiatives aimed at revolutionizing how the service industry operates — placing more power and opportunity in the hands of skilled Nigerians.