“You don’t want to marry a man who says ‘I don’t cook’” — Michelle Obama 

Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States, recently shared some candid and valuable advice for singles looking for a life partner.

In a conversation with a podcast that sparked plenty of thought, she encouraged individuals to think beyond mere romance and focus on practical compatibility when choosing a spouse. Drawing an interesting parallel between marriage and building a sports team, Michelle highlighted the importance of balance, teamwork, and versatility. She explained, “Everybody has to be able to do it all. Each person in a couple has to be able and willing to do it all.”

Using the metaphor of a basketball team, Michelle explained that picking a partner should be much like selecting players who are versatile and can perform a variety of roles, not just one. “You don’t want to marry a man who is like ‘I don’t cook. ’ It’s like, well, what happens if I can’t cook?” she said, emphasising that marriage requires mutual support and flexibility, particularly during unpredictable times.

She further underscored the unpredictable nature of life and the need for both partners to be capable of handling challenges as they arise. She stressed that both individuals should be equipped to contribute to the household, whether it's dealing with pregnancy, illness, or unforeseen circumstances. “Life is just so unpredictable,” she said, highlighting the necessity of shared responsibility within a relationship. Michelle also advised women to be financially literate and not rely solely on their partners to manage finances. “Or if you’re the woman and you can’t balance the checkbook because you’ve left that to him. Life is too complicated for two partners not to be real equals in it.”