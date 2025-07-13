VIDEO: Kunle Afolayan unveils 115-seater cinema named after him

Nollywood actor, filmmaker and director Kunle Afolayan has taken to social media to unveil a 115-seater cinema.

Taking to his Instagram page to share a video of himself in the company of celebrity fashion entrepreneur Seyi Vodi, former Lagos Governorship aspirant Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, and others on a tour of the facility, Afolayan revealed that the facility would be called “The Kunle Afolayan cinema.”

While being taken on a tour of the cinema by Seyi Vodi, who appears to be the owner, Afolayan could be heard praying for the facility and offering valuable advice on what should be the right placement of a projector.

He captioned the video; “It shall be called "The Kunle Afolayan cinema "For his outstanding contributions to the movie and entertainment industry. "It is a 115-seater cinema.”

Afolayan himself is no stranger to achieving major milestones of his own. Earlier this year, on April 12, he officially launched the KAP Film Village and Resort in Igbojaiye, Itesiwaju Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The facility, which spans over 60 acres, serves as a hub for film production, cultural tourism and training.

Two years ago, he was invited to join the OSCARS voting academy. He achieved the impressive feat a year after his movie was rejected. Expressing gratitude for the invitation, he noted that it was another opportunity for him to serve.

That same year, the filmmaker was among the 50 people conferred with the Officer of the Order of Nigeria (OON). The film producer thanked the Nigerian Government for the honour.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Afolayan lamented the high level of incompetence in Nigeria. He pointed out the irony that many cry about not having a job, yet when they get one, they are inefficient at it.