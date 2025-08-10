A leaked audio making the rounds online appears to have embattled Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1 and K1 De Ultimate, on record threatening Kunle Soname, owner of ValueJet, the airline he had a clash with a few days ago.

In the audio, KWAM 1 provided a detailed account of what transpired during the altercation that happened at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

While giving his account, he again insisted that the content of his flask was water and not alcohol as the pilot of the aircraft had claimed.

He explained that he wasn’t treated fairly, as his health issue was not taken into consideration before he was subjected to public embarrassment.

He therefore issued what appeared to be a threat at Soname, saying he “will feel me in his business.”

The Fuji maestro also boasted that he’s helped Soname businesses in the past with his government connections.

KWAM 1 said, “I am a patient, I needed the water every second, you won’t want to see me shut down. That was the conversation between me and him and he left me on the queue. We spoke for some minutes and that woman came and said…and I said ‘are you fair…you’re not fair. If you are fair, definitely you will pick one thing out of it…that I am a patient and this is my water. Don’t make it a national issue, that’s what I said to her.’ If they believe in God, let them bring Bible, Quran and swear. I said ‘don’t bring it to a national issue’…and she said no and instructed one person ‘don’t let him go’. And I said ‘is that the way you want it? If that’s the way you want it, then nobody is going’.

“It got to a point, things started gathering momentum, people were gathering and I opened this (referring to the flask) and I poured the content…and said ‘this is water…how can you embarrass me’.

“Soname, your boss, omo mi ni Soname (meaning Soname is my child). In government, I guarantee Soname. I said ‘don’t embarrass your boss. You will make this a national issue, if that’s what you want.’

