I don't have cancer - Mercy Johnson debunks claims regarding her weight loss

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, has shut down rumours suggesting she is battling cancer, following viral speculation about her recent weight loss.
In a video posted to her social media, Mercy clarified that a clip from her cooking show Mercy’s Menu had been taken out of context, sparking unnecessary panic.
Hi guys first and foremost thank you for all the calls and messages and prayers. Thank you and I do appreciate it so much but I do not have cancer. I noticed that a clip from my TV show Mercys Menu has been round and they cut the clip.
The actress explained that the confusion stemmed from an episode in which she mentioned having a “cancer scare.”
I said I had a cancer scare, meaning that I had the swelling on my neck, you can see the line there. My doctor thought it was something serious and I had something with my thyroid but I am perfectly okay.
Thank you so much for your calls and messages, my phone has been buzzing like crazy. I am perfectly fine and I do not have cancer. I am perfectly okay, so thank you for checking up on me and sending all those messages. Please go back and watch the clip. It was completely misunderstood and I am fine. I do not have cancer in Jesus name.
For months now, fans have queried the actress about her drastic weight loss, so much so that she previously came out to clarify that her transformation was the result of a non-surgical weight loss regimen she promotes.