10 Celebrities Who Survived Breast Cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to honour those who have faced the disease with courage, celebrate survivors, and raise awareness about early detection. Across the world, the pink ribbon represents not just the fight against cancer, but the stories of resilience that follow.

From pop stars to TV icons and even the father of one of music’s biggest superstars, these celebrities turned their diagnoses into messages of hope and advocacy. Their strength reminds us that while cancer may change your life, it doesn’t have to end your light.

1. Jessie J

In 2023, ‘Price Tag’ singer Jessie J revealed that she had undergone surgery to remove precancerous cells from her breast after an early diagnosis. The hitmaker shared her journey to encourage others to stay alert about body changes and regular screenings. Her openness sparked conversations about breast health, especially among younger women, showing that awareness is empowerment.

British singer Jessie J [Instagram/JessieJ]

2. Matthew Knowles

In 2019, Matthew Knowles, the father of Beyoncé, shared that he had been diagnosed with breast cancer after noticing blood on his shirts and sheets. His transparency helped bring attention to a lesser-known fact — that men can get breast cancer too. Following a successful surgery, Knowles became an outspoken advocate for genetic testing and awareness, particularly for Black men who may not realise they’re at risk.

Beyonce Knowles & Matthew Knowles

3. Danielle Fishel

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel opened up in 2023 about discovering a lump in her breast and undergoing surgery to remove a benign but suspicious mass. Though not cancerous, the experience made her a passionate advocate for self-examinations and prompt medical attention. Fishel’s story underscores the importance of listening to your body and getting checked, no matter how small something seems.

4. Christina Applegate

Diagnosed in 2008 at age 36, Christina Applegate made the courageous decision to have a double mastectomy after discovering she carried the BRCA1 gene. The Dead to Me actress has since become one of Hollywood’s most outspoken advocates for early testing and self-awareness. Her humour and honesty about her health journey continue to inspire women everywhere.

5. Shannen Doherty

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and later revealed that the disease had returned and spread. Despite her ongoing battle, Shannen Doherty has documented her experience publicly, shedding light on the realities of treatment, fear, and hope. Her courage in sharing her truth has made her a symbol of resilience and transparency.

6. Robin Roberts

When Robin Roberts, co-anchor of Good Morning America, announced her diagnosis in 2007, she brought awareness to millions. After undergoing chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant for a related condition, Roberts returned to television stronger than ever. Her story has inspired countless women to prioritise health and early detection.

7. Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Just one day after her Emmy win in 2017, Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer. The Veep and Seinfeld star faced treatment with humour and openness, reminding fans that laughter can be a powerful form of healing. Today, she continues to raise awareness while celebrating her recovery.

8. Sheryl Crow

In 2006, Sheryl Crow’s early-stage breast cancer was discovered during a routine mammogram, a moment she credits with saving her life. Following surgery and radiation, the Grammy winner became a leading advocate for regular screenings and environmental health awareness, reminding fans that early detection truly matters.

9. Hoda Kotb

The Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 after a routine exam. Following surgery and recovery, she used her platform to spread hope and positivity, encouraging others not to let fear delay their screenings. Kotb’s joyful energy has since made her one of television’s most relatable survivor voices.

10. Jane Fonda

In 2010, legendary actress Jane Fonda revealed that she had undergone surgery to remove a small, non-invasive breast tumour. Now in her 80s, she remains active in film and activism, using her story to inspire others to stay proactive about their health. Fonda’s experience is a reminder that self-care and vigilance have no age limit.

