Bright: From love rumors to heated clashes, inside his fiery BBNaija S10 journey

Full Name: Bright Mbata

Stage Name: Bright Morgan

Age: 27 years (born 24 December 1997)

Hometown/State: Imo State, Southeastern Nigeria (Igbo)

Occupation: Nollywood Actor, Model, Gym Enthusiast, and Reality TV Star

Education: National Diploma (Yaba College of Technology)

Relationship status: Single

Status: Active contestant; one strike away from disqualification due to misconduct.

Social Media

Instagram: @brightmorgan__ (primary account, with around 66K+ followers)

X (Twitter): @BrightMorgan_

Bright's life before the show

Bright grew up in Imo State before moving to Lagos, where he attended Yaba College of Technology and earned a National Diploma. Immersed in Nigeria’s entertainment capital, he quickly nurtured a passion for storytelling and acting.

He launched his acting career in early 2024 and starred in a string of Nollywood films such as; Love Unscripted, Mr. & Mrs. Bride & Groom, and Unseen Treasure. His acting alongside veterans like Patience Ozokwo marked a significant career milestone.

Moments & strategy in the House

Bright officially entered the Big Brother Naija Season 10 ("10 Over 10") house on July 27, 2025, making a memorable debut as the third male housemate.

Describing himself as “handsome with brains,” Bright emphasised his strategic thinking, emotional intelligence, and competitive spirit, especially around tasks and the party atmosphere in the house. He even made it to the final stage of the Head of House challenge in Week 1, though he ultimately lost to Jason Jae.

Morgan's Conflicts & Controversies

Bright receiving disciplinary action of "Double strike" for inappropriate conduct in the House

A verbal fight started when Kayikunmi called Bright a “b*tch.” Bright instantly lost his cool, threatening to “scatter your face” and saying he would accept a strike to break Kayikunmi’s head. Other housemates quickly intervened, and Biggie called Bright to the Diary Room to de-escalate the situation.

In a tense confrontation involving Faith and Kuture, Bright roughly pushed Faith. During the incident, Faith had taken a communal lighter, which sparked conflict. Bright threatened violence against Faith and this led to a disciplinary action of "Double strike" for inappropriate conduct. This means one more strike would result in automatic disqualification of Bright from the game.

