Bmax, Seun Ibeh & Ghost Deliver Electrifying 4th Of Aquaholic Beach House Party

Lagos experienced an unforgettable evening of music, lifestyle, and high-energy entertainment as Bmax Lifestyle, in collaboration with Seun Ibeh Facilities and Ghost Entertainment, hosted the highly anticipated fourth edition of the Aquaholic Beach House Party.

The event, Hosted by Bolaji Matanmi (Bmax), founder of Bmax Entertainment Ltd and Bmax Lifestyle, alongside Seun Ibeh & Ghost entertainment lived up to its reputation, transforming a prime Lagos location into a vibrant hub of celebration.

Adding to the night's excitement, Nigerian football legend Obafemi Martins and Fmr Big Brother Naija star Koko abu Khloe were among the esteemed guests, further amplifying the event's allure.

Aquaholic's fourth edition built upon the success of its predecessors, delivering a seamless and immersive experience characterized by top-tier sound, dazzling production, and a stellar lineup of DJs who kept the energetic crowd moving from dusk till dawn. From the moment the gates opened, attendees were enveloped in an atmosphere of non-stop energy and pure exhilaration.

The presence of former Super Eagles star Obafemi Martins snd other beautiful guests added a significant touch of star power to the already buzzing event. His enthusiastic participation underscored Aquaholic's growing prominence as a must-attend fixture in Lagos' dynamic social scene, attracting a diverse and high-profile audience.

The fourth edition of Aquaholic Beach House Party successfully delivered an evening of unforgettable memories, further solidifying Bmax Entertainment and the others reputation as a leading force in Nigeria's entertainment industry, consistently crafting experiences that captivate and resonate with a wide audience.

