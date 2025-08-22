Are celebrities quiet about their cosmetic procedures because fans can’t handle the truth?

PCOS, for context, is a hormonal condition that affects millions of women worldwide. It often leads to weight gain, insulin resistance, and difficulty losing fat around the stomach.

Etinosa’s point? Surgery helped her feel better in her skin after years of battling PCOS. But social media had thoughts. Plenty of them.

READ THIS: Actress Etinosa Idemudia calls for more women to consider having abortions

1. The Science Teachers (or wannabes) These users brought their inner gynaecologists to the chat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mummy makeover surgery doesn’t cure PCOS, since PCOS is a hormonal condition often linked to insulin resistance. What the surgery can do is reshape the body… In her case, it’s more likely she chose the surgery to enhance her body because her PCOS made natural weight loss harder.”



“She got the surgery cuz the fact that she has PCOS makes it difficult to lose weight, ESPECIALLY around the stomach.. so OF COURSE it didn’t ‘cure PCOS’ but it helped her feel better on her outer appearance AND THAT’S OK.” Verdict: Body autonomy is fine, but surgery isn’t a cure.



DISCOVER THIS: I am not your mate in this industry - Etinosa Idemudia tells Pere over debt

2. The Purists and Call-Out Crew This group didn’t mince words. They were not buying the PCOS link at all. “She did tummy tuck and not BBL!! Men stay off this PCOS conversation till you can bleed 7 days without dy!ng 😒”



“There’s no excuse nor justification and then using PCOS as excuse, she simply did a beauty surgery or cosmetic procedure wtf.”



“Surgery too treat PCOS ke? PCOS don get another meaning??????”



“PCOS and surgery???? aunty please stop it … don’t mislead the young ladies … do your surgery in peace … PCOS has nothing to do with this.” Verdict: Just admit it’s cosmetic. Don’t “rebrand” PCOS.



ALSO READ: Nollywood actress, Etinosa debunks wedding rumours after viral photos

3. The Sympathisers and Body-Positivity Advocates These didn’t come to judge. They came with empathy (and in some cases, future plans). “If you’ve any insecurities in your body and you’ve the money to fix it please go ahead… Lass lass na you get your body.”



“Is Lipo or TT a remedy for PCOS? Genuinely asking. I can never misjudge any woman who go under the knife especially after childbearing. So congratulations Etinosa.” (12h, 50 likes)



“Once my money complete, this GP tank wey I carry go must go.” (12h, 283 likes)



“Surgery is the easiest way to treat PCOS. If u have money, do surgery. I no wan talk abt d trauma, anxiety and depression way that tin dey carry come .”

ADVERTISEMENT

Verdict: Your body, your choice. Congratulations, sis.



READ THIS: Social media reacts to Etinosa Idemudia calling out Frederick Leonard

4. The Comedians Because no Nigerian comment section is complete without chaos. “There is a legend who is just reading comments without writing anything. How are you boss? How do you want your BBL”



“I’m just reading comments. PCOS awareness really needs to be taken seriously. It’s crazy.”

Verdict: Entertainment and education, two for one.



EXPLORE THIS: Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia calls out a colleague over rude behaviour

ADVERTISEMENT

5. The Gatekeepers And of course, some made it gendered: “Males in the comments, PCOS is complex. Until you’ve walked in the shoes, please refrain from misinformed opinions. You have no rights, ABSOLUTELY NO RIGHTS.”

Verdict: Men, please, sit this one out.



ALSO READ: Struggling With PCOS? Here are Foods Worsening It & What to Eat Instead

What is the real issue here?

At the heart of this conversation is a larger truth: backlash like this is exactly why many celebrities shy away from discussing sensitive health issues or being open about undergoing cosmetic surgery.

ALSO READ: Could It Be PCOS? Aproko Doctor Says These Signs Matter

ADVERTISEMENT

Between being accused of misleading young women, having their experiences invalidated, or becoming the target of harsh scrutiny, it’s easier for them to simply stay silent.

Nollywood movie star Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/Tontolet]

READ ALSO: Tonto Dikeh compares her body before and after plastic surgery



Actresses Tonto Dikeh and Eniola Badmus, media personality Real Warri Pikin, and content creator Isaac "Zic Saloma" Aloma are among the celebrities who have suffered backlash after sharing details of their respective cosmetic surgeries.

ADVERTISEMENT