Alté Culture Festival 4.0 Returns for its 4th Edition - Africa’s Premiere Alte Festival Event Gets Bigger and Better for the Culture!

The wait is over! Alté Culture Festival, Africa’s leading celebration of alternative youth expression, is back for its 4th edition and it promises to be the biggest and boldest yet!

Set to take place at Muri Okunola Park on 2nd August, Alté Culture Festival 4.0 will spotlight the vibrant creative energy of Africa’s alté scene; from genre-defying music and boundary-pushing fashion to digital art, immersive experiences, and next-level vibes.

The festival, founded by Nigeria's top corporate experience design firm, Q21 Solutions, Alté Culture Festival which has grown into a cultural movement since its debut, is known for redefining how young Africans experience art, music, and community. This year’s edition is all about levelling up: bigger stages, bolder sounds, more immersive activations, and unforgettable moments. Major highlights of the Alté Culture Festival include; live band performances by top and emerging alté artists from Nigeria, art installations, food courts, and interactive brand experiences.

This isn’t just a festival; it’s a statement, says Eunice Adeyemi, founder of the Alté Culture Festival. Alté 4.0 is about creating a safe, expressive space for youth to connect, create, and celebrate who they are unapologetically.

With over 1500 attendees anticipated and strong brand partnerships, this year’s edition is set to break records and spark even more cultural conversations.

The official media partners for Alté Culture Fest 2025 include MTV Base, Bounce Networks, The Lagos Weekender, WeTalkSound, Culture Custodian and Purp Kulture.

Save the date and join us at Muri Okunola Park on August 2nd, 2025.

General tickets and participation enquiries can be done via Instagram: @alteculturefest or email: alteculturefest@q21solutions.com

Tickets are now available here. Early bird tickets are selling fast, so grab yours and prepare to step into your alté era.

