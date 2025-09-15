4 Inspiring Highlights from the 2025 Edition of STEM Africa Fest

When STEM Africa Fest launched in 2021, its mission was simple yet ambitious — to spark a love for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) among African children and prepare them with the skills needed for the future. Over the years, the festival has grown into Africa’s largest STEAM-focused gathering for children, reaching over 20,000 young learners, parents, and educators across Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, Rwanda, Gambia, Kenya, and Sierra Leone.

The recently concluded fifth edition of STEM Africa Fest, themed “AI for Good”, brought together more than 3,000 attendees at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos. Through hands-on workshops, inspiring sessions, and interactive showcases, the festival highlighted the importance of equipping young Africans with practical skills and nurturing curiosity in ways that are both fun and impactful.

Here are four highlights from this year’s festival that made it an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

“AI for Good: Solving Real-World Problems.”: The Theme

This year’s theme, “AI for Good: Solving Real-World Problems.”, reflects STEM Africa Fest’s vision of empowering children to harness technology for positive change. According to recent data by the World Economic Forum's "Future of Jobs" report emphasizes that industries and occupations are evolving at an accelerating pace, with many of today's most in-demand roles not existing a decade ago. The report also notes that the skills required for existing jobs are becoming outdated faster, requiring continuous learning and adaptation. A similar World Economic Forum projection also highlights that nearly two-thirds of children entering school today will work in jobs that don't yet exist, underscoring the need for education systems to foster creativity, adaptability, and problem-solving. Through interactive discussions and hands-on workshops, the festival demonstrated how artificial intelligence can be used not only to transform industries but also to improve lives and communities. By introducing children to the possibilities of AI in a practical and engaging way, the festival highlighted its commitment to shaping a generation that sees technology as a tool for solving real-world problems and driving positive impact.

Hands-On STEAM Labs and Activities

The festival placed a strong emphasis on learning by doing, giving children the chance to engage with technology in fun and practical ways. From AI and Machine Learning to Coding, Robotics, Virtual Reality, Engineering, Crafts, Drone Technology, and Science experiments, the wide range of workshops ensured there was something to spark every imagination. These hands-on sessions created an immersive environment where children could move beyond theory to experience technology in action and understand its real-world applications.

That spirit of curiosity and innovation extended into other highlights of the festival. The STEAM Pitch Competition offered young innovators the stage to showcase their ideas, blending creativity with technical skill in projects centered on AI and emerging technologies. At the Tech Career Corner, participants connected with professionals who opened their eyes to how these skills could shape future careers. Meanwhile, the eSports Arena brought a lively and playful edge, as gamers of all ages came together in spirited matches that celebrated the social side of tech.

The Passport Raffle Adventure

The festival introduced a passport raffle that added an element of fun to the learning experience. Children who visited the STEAM Labs and exhibitions and collected ten stamps in their passports qualified for the raffle draw. The draw rewarded enthusiastic learners such as Olayinka Samuel Favour, who won a tablet, and Fisaju Joel Champion, who received a smartwatch. These celebratory moments reinforced the festival’s commitment to making learning joyful and rewarding. Parents and educators were also included, with dedicated sessions that provided them with tools to support children’s STEAM journeys at home and in school, highlighting the shared responsibility of raising a generation of critical thinkers and innovators.

Live AI Demonstration with Malik Afegbua

One of the standout moments of the 2025 festival was the live AI demonstration by Malik Afegbua, the Creative AI Technologist and creator of The Elder Series. His session highlighted how artificial intelligence can be used as a tool for storytelling, creativity, and cultural expression, bringing the theme “AI for Good” to life in a powerful and memorable way.

STEM Africa Fest is an annual celebration of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics designed for children, parents, and educators. Participation is open to everyone passionate about inspiring the next generation of innovators. See more highlights from the festival below: