Institute commences operations at Enugu campus to boost digital skills

The Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) has officially commenced operations at its newly established Enugu Campus, marking a significant expansion of Nigeria’s digital skills training initiatives.

The development aligns with the Federal Government’s vision to foster digital literacy and economic growth through technology-driven education.

Announcing the milestone, DBI President and CEO Mr David Daser, emphasised that the Enugu Campus is strategically positioned to provide top-tier ICT and telecom training for young Nigerians and professionals in the region.

“The establishment of the Enugu Campus is designed to ensure that young Nigerians gain the requisite skills to thrive in the digital economy,” Daser stated.

“This initiative aligns with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy’s Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, spearheaded by Dr. Bosun Tijani.”

Daser further highlighted the role of the new campus in advancing DBI’s National Innovation Diploma (NID) programme, which provides students with practical ICT knowledge tailored to industry demands.

“Our aim is to produce graduates who will contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s digital transformation and economic growth,” he added.

Beyond training, DBI is committed to fostering an ecosystem that supports digital education and skill development through partnerships with government agencies, private sector stakeholders, and industrialists.

The institute urged governors of Eastern states, the South-East Development Commission (SEDC), and other stakeholders to collaborate in achieving these objectives.

“The government alone cannot drive digital transformation. We need the support of the people of the South-East to ensure the success of this initiative,” DBI noted in a statement signed by its Head of Public Affairs, Akin Ogunlade.

Daser also acknowledged the significance of the Eastern region in Nigeria’s digital economy.

“The youth in the South-East have demonstrated exceptional technological talent. The opening of this campus will further enhance their skills and help them excel in the digital world,” he remarked.

With this expansion, DBI reinforces its commitment to bridging Nigeria’s digital divide and creating a workforce equipped for the evolving digital landscape.