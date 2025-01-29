Yul Edochie's wife, Judy Austin speaks on finding 'genuine love'

Nollywood actress Judy Austin, wife of actor Yul Edochie, has spoken about the significance of true love, urging people to pray for it.



In a post shared to her Instagram story on January 28, 2025, she shared her thoughts on love and happiness, revealing that she has been on a honeymoon since Sunday.

She wrote, "Been on honeymoon since Sunday And I can tell you one thing for free... Pray for true and GENUINE LOVE as much as you pray for money!!! Nobody wants to be a miserable and lonely Rich person. When you have God, Love and Money, it’s truly HEAVEN ON EARTH. I hope y’all are having a wonderful day today??? Love always."

Her statement, however, sparked a wave of reactions online, with many questioning her happiness and motives. Some social media users accused her of constantly seeking validation, while others implied that her comments were subtle jabs at Yul’s first wife, May Edochie.

See reactions below

Only you tiff person husband, only u no still get rest of mind 😂😂😂.. what more do you want from May? She hasn’t said a word but you & ur boy toy are constantly throwing shades every chance u get. Are u people truly happy?! Cos what is this restlessness?! U are starting to look cr@zy

Why is she constantly trying to convince us they’re happy?! Shawty, we DON’T care!!! Just take us out of the group chat.

Omoh that line "lonely rich person" means all May's achievement is actually getting to her and them