Yul Edochie claims Judy Austin is pregnant; social media reacts

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has got social media talking after teasing what looks like a pregnancy bump on his wife Judy Austin.
The controversial actor posted a video he recorded of Judy back at home, showing her cradling her bump and singing.
He wrote in his caption, "Baby Trump is coming. Rejoice with us. Anywhere you see me, call me CR7. Baddest Striker."
Edochie's post was met with different reactions in the comment section:
Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it
We don't care . You still left one who gave you 4 children
I love the fact that you guys compliment each other so wonderful this is how relationship is supposed to be.
Not member of Edochie family,,, not member of Mr obasi family,,,,Nne where you belong with all this kids,ur shame dey shame me
Wuna go born tire, still her reason of snatching you will never come to pass. Her sister said, the goal is the mansion and no mansion for you people. You will keep moving from one rented Apartment to the next. What happened to the living room you were fluenting on your birthday? Today wuna don carry luggage enter another Apartment with chair like my grand mama own😂😂😂😂😂😂
Safe delivery IJELE…..pls give us twins bikonu😊🙏🏿....some haters when no fit conceive go won nearly kpai cus of this ordained God pregnancy!😂😁
Ex wife is cashing out big, the another one is getting pregnant thinking she is peppering the first wife😂😂😂😂. If i hear anybody tell Qmay to reconcile na Ogun go kee that person. Qmay is now leaving an enjoyment life., make the one dey born na wetin she fit bring to the table😂😂😂😂😂😂