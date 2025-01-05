Why celebrities should not be scared of controversies – Moyo Lawal

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has advised young entertainers to embrace controversies, urging them to live life on their own terms.
The actress dropped the advice while speaking in a recent interview with Punch as she told her colleagues that entertainment comes second to living their life. Her words,
I don’t really know what you mean by controversy but I will tell them (young entertainers) to live their lives. If you make a mistake along the way, then it’s fine; you will brush yourself up and stand up.
One has to remember one is living life for oneself and then, entertainment next. At the end of the day, it is just a job, even though it is entwined with our lives.
Taking a short trip back to January 1 when she celebrated her birthday, the actress described the celebrations she had on the day as unexpected. She said,
My birthday was so unexpected and most of the plans were done last minute. However, I loved every single moment of it, including organising a charity and putting a smile on people’s faces on the first day of the year.
I also enjoyed celebrating with my dad and stepmother. My friends also came through for me. It was nice to know that there were people who could turn up for me last minute. It was just about love.
Additionally, the actress made it known that she is open to receive any kind of reaction from fans this year except hate. She added,
I am here to entertain, so fans can do whatever makes them happy. As long as I get emotion from fans that is not hate then I am good.
You cannot be following someone you hate. I get too much love to feel any kind of way. I am here to make fans happy, laugh, angry, giggle and even irritated.