Who vexed Wizkid? Nigerians react to singer's viral video

A video of a peeved Wizkid lashing at an unknown person has made its rounds across social media, leaving his fans and Nigerians to wonder, "Who made Wizkid angry?"
In the video, Wizkid was seen seemingly walking away from an altercation and then walking back towards the person, visibly angry.
The singer, flanked by a few members of his associates, asked,
"Is he still talking? Are you talking to me? Are you still talking to me?"
The viral clip garnered different reactions from social media users, with some very confused about the source of the altercation and others coming to Wizkid's defence.
See comments below:
Dem don provoke our amuludun
Anger wey go Harvard, even his anger carry finesse, such a “ classy Anger “
Make nobody vex my love o. What’s all these now 😢
So because you are a celebrity, they can't talk to you 🙄 are you God?
This is not about him being a celeb, if you’re not blind , you can clearly see that he walked away and the person kept provoking him. We’re all humans and we can either reject disrespect or accommodate it.
He clearly tried to walk away but that person kept provoking him, y’all should not come later and say he did this and that.
if you disrespect anybody thinking you have rights it might be the biggest mistake of your life...You are not addressing the reason he is angry but you want to hold a pauper's Congress to brand his reaction as oppression. Always the victim mentality!
The fume has steeze composure and decorum 😂 na only Femi collect slight àbàrá
Nikini abeg am asking for a friend can he fight remove celebrity abeg I mean one on one fight with that guy he wan go meet .
Are you still talking to me so demure 😂
Who are you that they can’t talk to ? See he short legs… please nobody should come for me ooo