'We are all family' - Tee Billz makes U-turn, apologises to Toke Makinwa

Nigerian talent manager, A&R and music executive, Tunji Balogun, best known as Tee Billz, has publicly apologised to media personality and influencer, Toke Makinwa.
Tee Billz, in a chat via Instagram Live with Daddy Freeze, said that he wishes to apologise for his initial outburst on Instagram.
Recall that Tee Billz made a shocking post on his Instagram page in which he called her out for not being able to understand what it means for a woman to have a child with a man.
He said,
I would like to publicly apologize to Toke. I think my message was misconstrued because, at the end of the day, we are all family.
He then added that the feminist movement is getting out hand.
You see, this feminist thing is getting out of hand.
Questioning Toke's involvement in 2baba and Annie's now-dissolved marriage, he said,
My question is, where was she all this while in Annie’s life? You see these reality shows [Young Famous and African], they just want to prey on people’s flaws to make content. Nobody holy pass. When I saw this thing, all I did was pray for this couple because, at the end of the day, who’s going to help who?
He added that the separation between 2baba and Annie is a blessing in disguise for them.
This separation is a blessing for Annie and 2Baba to fix themselves. Who knows whether they are coming back together tomorrow? Who are we to choose sides?
Also commenting on his relationship with his ex-wife, Tiwa Savage, he said,
When it comes to family feuds, no one wins because I went through the same thing. I gave everything to Tiwa Savage, but the problem we had was the entertainment world. You have to give credit to the women. Every time wey I dey fight for Tiwa, people think I am mad; that’s the mother of my child. When I see my child doing well, I am happy and that’s because of Tiwa.