Victony to undergo fifth surgery after surviving car crash in 2021

Nigerian singer Victony has revealed that he will be undergoing a fifth surgery after surviving a tragic car accident in 2021 that left him in a coma for four days.

During his interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, he reflected on the life-changing incident, admitting that the experience was frustrating, especially having to use a wheelchair while shooting the music video for Holy Father.

Speaking on the accident, he said, "I think about it as a downtime in my life and when it happened I was frustrated because being in a wheelchair while shooting the video for Holy Father was not what I wanted to do because I don't like it when people pity me. After a while, I got over it, and now I live with remembering the accident."

Till now my legs still hurt and I'm still going to do another surgery, so now I'm living with it and I have accepted that experience. The accident has made me who I am today, it's part of my story. I don't want to be identified with the incident but I just want it to be a part of my story.

The singer also opened up about his struggle with the survivor's guilt, revealing that he wasn’t informed about the death of a fellow passenger until weeks later.

For some reason, I felt bad for the guy that didn't make it, because I survived. They didn't tell me until a few weeks later, and it took away some joy. Even though I was awake, I was frustrated and angry yet happy that I was alive.