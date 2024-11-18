Veekee James is not ‘doing too much,’ you just don’t like her [Opinion]

Over the past weekend, Nigerian fashion designer and content creator Veekee James Atere was again the target of much trolling on social media. Why? Because she and her husband Femi Atere joined a social media trend. That’s it.

It seems like every so often, she sparks widespread criticism from people regardless of what she does, which has led this writer to believe that she is not the problem here…the trolls are.

Mr and Mrs Atere are often accused of ‘doing too much’ on social media, whether they be making romantic “lovey-dovey” content, shooting comedic skits, or simply attending events in matching attire. It is as though the general public is irked by their frequent public display of affection and overall social media presence

The pair recently engaged in the viral 'suspect challenge,’ which involves spilling details about the players, and they have been dragged for spilling what they called 'intimate' or 'private information' about their marriage. And for whatever reason, people are angry. It is worthy of note that millions of couples have done the trend in a similar fashion, exposing nitty-gritty details about their significant other, and nobody batted an eyelid.

But with Veekee and her husband, many people had a lot to say:

“Anything I know about this couple is totally against my will.. So much information!!!“ said an X user.

An Instagram user wrote, “No matter the angle you watch this from it’s cringe, since when social media begin pay nobody get sense again… marriage wey suppose sacred don turn content… God go help her o”.

Veekee James in particular has faced strong criticism over her shift in content since their flamboyant wedding in February 2024, as many believe that they got married specifically for content.

The phrase, “These ones just married for content creation,” is what you’d commonly see people write online, completely disregarding the fact that it’s not their fault that people repost their content onto other people’s feed.

They have been described as being ‘cringe’ which really grinds this writer’s gears because there is nothing that they have done that is new under the sun. Many couples online create content together and do not face half of the heat Veekee James does.

Some people even claim that Veekee James only posts couple’s content to ‘oppress’ or ‘pepper’ other people, which is bonkers. The real question to those saying that is, ‘Why are YOU feeling oppressed?’

It can even be said that many people who chastise Mr and Mrs Atere probably follow other social media content creators who only post couples-type content because they like the couple.

People need to understand that Veekee James has always been a content girlie, even before she got married and she also had her critics then.

So the problem isn’t exactly the couple’s content, is it?

Pre-wedding Veekee James

Veekee James has been active on the content creation scene over the years and developed her reputation as a talented fashion designer by documenting the creation process for her fits. She also usually posted her lifestyle content, ‘Get ready with me’ videos, makeup and fashion videos, as well as gospel content, yet still got insulted by critics.

Even when she started posting gospel content, she still faced backlash for being religious and occasionally received comments like, “Once it's religion and pastor, una sense go comot from una body!”

On her engagement day, she was called ‘extra’ just for unveiling her husband’s face in the engagement video in November 2023, like many others do! When Moses Bliss unveiled his woman in their engagement video in January 2024, nobody slammed him then.

Why the double standard? The problem isn’t what she posts; people have an issue with her and just won't admit it.

Post-Wedding Veekee James

Arguably, Veekee James' content on social media changed when she got engaged, which is only normal for social media girlies. However, right from her wedding day, many social media users questioned the authenticity of their relationship because of the extravagant nature of the wedding celebrations, which allegedly cost over ₦200 million​. She was even dragged on her wedding day for singing during her ceremony with the city choir. Why? It’s her wedding, her big day!

In February 2024, some social media users took it upon themselves to dig up an old video of her twerking from before she became a devoted Christian, and people tore into her over her past too.

Not only have people been rude to Veekee, Nigerians have steadily been rude to her husband Femi; calling him 'Mr. Veekee James’ at every given opportunity. And no matter what he does, they drag him too.

Case in point: at gospel singer Okopi Peterson’s wedding in September 2024, he was dragged for spraying ₦200 notes at the wedding while Veekee sprayed Dollar notes. But if he had not sprayed any money at that event, all hell would have let loose either way. Other celebrities also sprayed varying denominations at that event and did not face any backlash for it.

Veekee James cannot seem to post a picture with her husband without catching heat for it, and people are accusing her of ‘doing too much’.

The problem is not her; it’s not her husband; it’s not the content they post; people just don’t like to see her looking happy on social media.