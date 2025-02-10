Veekee James and husband Femi celebrate first wedding anniversary

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James and her husband Femi have happily taken to social media to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.
The controversial social media personality took to Instagram on February 10, 2025, to mark the occasion, posting stunning pictures from their recent photoshoot. In her caption, she reflected on their wedding one year ago and their journey so far, emphasising her unending commitment to him.
Everything Celine said, baby🥹❤️1 year ago on this day, we stood before God and swore our commitments to each other. 1 year later, we have not just upheld each other’s side of those vows, we have done it with so much Grace and Devotion! You Ayomi, are life’s best gift to me and I will love and cherish you for as long as God allows me🙏🏼 Happy Wedding Anniversary baby❤️ Let’s go get ready to party💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻
Fans, followers and even celebrities took to the comment section to wish the happy couple well.
One year of pressing our necks! Cheers to 99 more years! Happy wedding anniversary ❤️
Absolutely! Veekee James is killing it in the fashion game. Her designs are stunning, detailed, and always make a statement. She knows how to blend elegance with boldness effortlessly. No arguments there!🙌🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️
Happy Anniversary to you my woman & to yours!😍😍🎊 It's been an amazing one year watching the beautiful love you both share! I pray you both continue to experience endless love, peace & joy in your home.🙏🏽 May God continue to protect your union!🙏🏽 I love you both so much! Happy Anniversary once again, and cheers to many more amazing years together!!🥂
Veekee James' wedding in 2024 was one of the celebrity weddings that stole the spotlight in 2024, and each ceremony had social media in a frenzy over the sheer extravagance. She didn't hold back when it came to her wedding, turning heads with a series of stunning outfits throughout the celebrations. From the intimate court ceremony to the vibrant traditional wedding, her ten outfits were seen as show stoppers, as expected of the renowned fashion designer.