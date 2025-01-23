'The Last Radio Bender': Do2dtun bows out of radio in style after 20 years

Renowned radio on-air personality, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, popularly known as Do2dtun has officially announced his exit from radio after 20 years.

The ever-ebullient media personality via his Instagram page reflected on his journey from the moment he began to learn the ropes as an intern under the tutelage of radio greats like the late Dan Foster, Olisa Adibua, and Daddy Freeze to becoming a household name.

With excitement, Do2dtun began,

This must be one of the hardest decisions I have made. I am fulfilled in my heart that I built a legacy. Oh my sweet home @coolfmlagos accepted me Nov 1st 2004 as an intern, dusty; unprepared & knew absolutely nothing abt radio.

He continued,

I was this kid with fear, doubtful but by hands were held by one of my most selfless colleagues ever from Dan Foster (RIP)“AUNTY B” @daddyfreeze @mannieessien @estheroyegue @tallestmessiah (my guy and mesuyah partner 😂) @ruccibella @olisaadibua .. you were the first set of guys that gave me the little light to grow after GOD.

The multi-faceted media personality also said that he revamped the Nigerian airwaves during his time at Cool FM from just foreign music to 70% of Nigerian music and content.

Hear him:

Creating shows like “cool Nigerian vibe” “Superstar Wednesday” “Office Concert” gave radio a lift from just foreign music to 70% of Nigerian music and content. It was a win for us all.. i can’t even explain my journey cos its a lot. It was a rollercoaster of the good, the bad, the awesome and the ugly.