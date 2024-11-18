Here's everything you need to know about Beauty Queen, Chidimma Adetshina

Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina is a Nigerian-South African model and beauty queen who has captured national attention for her resilience and achievements. Rising from challenges, including leaving the Miss South Africa pageant due to xenophobia, she has become a celebrated figure, recently emerging as the first runner-up at the 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria competition.

Early Life and Education

Born in 2001 at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Soweto, South Africa, Chidimma Adetshina has a diverse heritage: her father is Nigerian of Igbo descent, and her mother is Mozambican. This multicultural upbringing shaped her early years; she is also studying law in South Africa

Career

Adetshina initially gained recognition as a finalist in Miss South Africa, but xenophobic threats prompted her to withdraw for safety. Shortly after, she joined the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, representing Taraba State, which she won.

On November 17, 2024, she became the first runner-up at the Miss Universe beauty pageant, making her the first Nigerian to ever achieve the feat. She was also crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania.

Personal Life

Adetshina recently got divorced from her husband in February 2024; she revealed to the Sowetan Live Magazine

“I got divorced in February. We were not compatible because he had this ideology of what an African married woman is. I didn’t want to be in a position where I can’t go out, but had to clean, cook…that was just not for me because, as a society, we are way past that phase,” she said.

According to her, she gave birth to her one-year-old son out of wedlock.

“My parents have been very supportive and although my marriage robbed me from enjoying the beauty of pregnancy and being a wife – overall it brings me joy that I get to take new steps with my son," she said to the outlet.

Challenges and Controversies

In 2024, Adetshina faced intense scrutiny and backlash from fellow South Africans during her participation in the Miss South Africa beauty pageant. Earlier in the competition, many South Africans asserted that she was a Nigerian citizen and therefore not qualified to contest. A petition was then signed by thousands to compel her to withdraw from the competition, which she eventually did.

Despite this, the South African Home Affairs Department began an investigation into her citizenship, stating in their gazette that there was prima facie evidence of fraud by her mother, who allegedly committed identity theft.

Her withdrawal from Miss South Africa following xenophobic threats highlights the challenges she has faced as a bicultural figure. Despite this setback, Adetshina leveraged the opportunity to compete in Nigeria after being invited.

However, during the Miss Universe Nigeria contest, South Africans still petitioned to have her removed to prevent her from competing in the Miss Universe 2024 contest.

The South African government moved to revoke Chidimma and her mother's identification because they missed they missed the set deadline to prove their identity.

Legacy and Impact