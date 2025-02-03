Social media reacts to Beyonce's shock after winning Grammy Award

International superstar Beyonce has become the talk of the town after winning her 33rd Grammy award at the 67th award show, solidifying her position as the most awarded star. However, what got people talking was not the award itself, but her humorous reaction to being called.
The singer was incredibly stunned after being awarded the Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter, after which she hugged her husband Jay Z, and accepted her award. Her comical look did not go unnoticed on social media, and netizens commented in large numbers across platforms.
See reactions below:
I’ve never seen Beyoncé this shocked lol 😂🥹🥹🥹
I believe the shock! The Country Music community didn’t want her in!!! This is TOP TIER! 🤎🥳
Bey acting surprised, knowing damn well she already knew cause that’s the only way she would show up
First black woman to win too. Can't ever hold us down. We literally can do anything!!!
I was gagged. I wasn't expecting her to be there. It was like magic. I'm still bawling my eyes out. CONGRATULATIONS BEYONCÉ YOU TRULY ARE THE ARTIST OF OUR LIFE !!!
She knew she was gonna win that's why she is there.
Why ??? She's always surprised like she's not THE beyonce