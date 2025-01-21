Sharon Ooja pens heartfelt tribute to bestie Bisola Aiyeola on her birthday

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja has taken a moment to celebrate her best friend Bisola Aiyeola's birthday by penning an emotional and loving tribute.
Taking to Instagram on January 21, 2025, the actress celebrated Bisola's special day with a heartwarming post that highlighted their deep bond, shared memories, and mutual admiration. In her post , Sharon described Bisola as a true gem and the most beautiful person inside and out.
Happy birthday to my best friend!!!! The most beautiful person inside out!!!! This year we are taking it all the way back because you, my babe, have been there from time!!! I love you sooo much. Your love is a gift; your friendship is such a safe space! And I hope I make you feel the exact same way.
She praised Bisola for being her sounding board, her protector, and an incredible talent. Sharon shared how their friendship is filled with honesty, laughter, and moments of reflection, from their shared love of food to heartfelt conversations about their growth and childhood.
Your hard working nature😍 You protect everyone. You are sooooo talented!! You are my favourite actor maam😍 You listen!!!! And you don’t judge!! But you listen and you’ll crack jokes🤣🤣🤣 It’s how we bond on sooo many random things!! We can sit on the floor of my room and go from laughing about our growth to crying about our childhood🤣🤣🤣then we love food!!! How can we have so many things in common ..😍that’s how I know it’s meant to be !!!
You make everyone around you so happy and you make everyone laugh…😍😍I pray we make you feel the same way my love 😍So on this birthday my queen !!!!!!!!😍😍😍😍I pray Gods favour and never-ending protection covers you.
Ooja, Known for her prayerful nature, extended prayers to her best friend and wished her a year filled with God's favour, protection, and abundant blessings.
This year is your year of pure laughter and answered prayers..🙏Gods love will engulf you ,His favour will be your constant testimony..🙏Everything you touch will turn to Gold🙏.Your feet will take you only where your blessings are gathered🙏..
Having you as a best friend makes all the difference in my life… 😍💎I will celebrate you loudly and truly because you are the gift that never stops giving!! Happy birthday queen of my heart!! My sister for life!!!!!!!!!!!😍 @iambisola my diamond girl😍"