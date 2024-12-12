Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco get engaged after one year together

American singer and actress Selena Gomez has announced her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco, her boyfriend of one year.

She has found love like a love song!

The singer announced via an Instagram post on December 12, 2024, by posting pictures from her intimate picnic proposal, showing off her marquise engagement ring with the caption, "Forever begins now." She also posted a video to her Instagram story capturing the moment she surprised a friend with the news of her engagement, via a video call.

Blanco expressed his excitement in the comment section, saying, "Hey wait… that’s my wife," and many other celebrities took to the comment section to share in their joy by congratulating them and wishing them well.

Popstar Taylor Swift commented, "Yes, I will be the flower girl," Lil Nas X wrote, "OMMGGGGG CONGRATSSS AHHH" and veteran actress Jennifer Anniston wrote, "HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!"

The pair started dating in 2023 and kept their union private up until their relationship was about 6 months old and they have been joined at the hip ever since.

In May 2024, Blanco opened up about his first date with the singer, humorously noting that he didn't know that their first date was an actual date.

He said, "It was so crazy, when we went out on our first date, I didn't even know it was a date. She was like, 'Hey, you want to hang out?' And I was like, 'Yeah.'"

"I remember we were talking," he continued, "and she's such a forward person and she's like the coolest, the nicest, the sweetest, everything. And I remember sitting there and she's like, 'Well I would've worn something different for this date.' And I was like, 'What? We're on a date?'" he added.