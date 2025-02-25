Reality TV star Carolyna Hutchings and Ehi Ogbebor trade insults online

A heated social media feud has erupted between reality TV star Carolyna Hutchings and businesswoman Ehizogie Ogbebor, with both women trading bitter words.

It all began on February 24, 2025, when Ehi posted a clip from an episode of the Real Housewives of Lagos where Carolyna aired her dislike for the businesswoman. However, Ehi did not appreciate Carolyna's opinion of her and made it abundantly clear in her subsequent Instagram posts, where she called her out.

She said, "This girl is stupid, I used to hear that you had mental problems Carolyna Hutchings. Leave the 'Danjuma,' leave the man's name alone he has left you. I used to hear you had mental problems but I thought it was a joke but now I totally understand it."

"First of all, you came online and mentioned my name; you must be mental..you're a failed baby mama, a failed trophy wife and a failed fine girl and a failed runs girl. You have failed at everything in life, the only thing you talk about is how you were a rich man's wife..you're an idiot," she added, slamming the reality TV star.

Ehi also posted a series of screenshots of her older conversations with Carolyna, in a bid to debunk her claims that she did not like her.

Within time, Carolyna reacted to Ehi's posts and clapped back in a fiery Instagram story posts, equally calling her out.

Dirty pig Ehi that can sleep with a mad man is talking, you that NO MAN wants to claim, the last one ran for his dear life, you even had to entertain an agbero, classless dirty gutter pig, your legs have more opening time than Macdonald’s.