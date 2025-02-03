Peter Obi congratulates Tems on her second Grammy win

As various congratulatory notes pour in for Nigerian superstar artist, Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, on her recent Grammy win, one that has stood out is the message from Peter Obi.

The former two-time Governor of Anambra State took to his official account on X (formerly Twitter) to extend his felicitations.

The Onitsha-born politician and businessman began by expressing his excitement over the giant strides recorded by Nigerian entertainers in recent years.

In his words,

I am ever elated by the huge success Nigerian youths are making in various fields, especially in the entertainment sector.

He continued by congratulating Tems for winning her second Grammy award since the beginning of her record-breaking career.

I like therefore to extend my hearty congratulations to our Nigerian Afrobeats star, Tems @temsbaby, who just secured her second Grammy Award with her win in the Best African Music Performance category.

Commending the Nigerian entertainment industry at large, Obi, 63, said,

I also rejoice with Nigeria's entertainment industry and other Nigerian artists who were nominated for different awards in their respective categories.

He continued,

Undoubtedly, Nigeria remains home to the endless flow of talents who through their creative arts, continue to put the nation on the global map.

The multi-credentialed politician also expressed his firm commitment to youth development in arts and entertainment for nation building.

He said,