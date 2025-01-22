Odumodublvck says he's not about money or fame

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has shared his thoughts on success, saying that money and fame don’t really matter to him.
The rapper appeared as a guest on HIPTV, explaining that while he works hard to promote himself and make money, he’s not obsessed with it. He voiced that he values being authentic and living simply, instead of chasing money or fame, despite being a celebrity.
Drawing parallels between himself and other people, Odumodublvck stated that he is not moved by money and fame.
I want to promote myself so that people can hear me and make money, but there are some people who if you give them money and fame, they should rather not have anything in their bank account, they like to be hailed. That's what they like, you get me? There is nothing wrong with that, especially if it makes people happy; the fame and the money. But I'm not really about the money like that.
He even revealed that he doesn’t care about buying expensive clothes or keeping up with trends, unlike other celebrities.
Everything I'm wearing right now was given to me, I don't buy anything, even though I have the money to buy whatever I want. I don't think about entering the car to go to the store. It doesn't even cross my mind to buy the latest drip, it's weird, but that's my reality and I can't be lying.